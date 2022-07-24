Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,347.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,314.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,432.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. OTR Global raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,876.54.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

