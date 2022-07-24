CIBC Lowers Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to C$85.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Linamar Stock Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS LIMAF opened at $45.50 on Friday. Linamar has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $65.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

