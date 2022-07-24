CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider Acquires C$15,500.00 in Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA – Get Rating) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 25,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$15,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$724,594.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,980.00.

On Friday, July 15th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,980.00.

On Tuesday, July 12th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 23,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,625.30.

On Monday, July 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 50,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,470.00.

On Friday, June 24th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$1,749.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,710.06.

On Monday, June 20th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,749.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 3,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,716.00.

On Monday, June 13th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 3,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$1,560.00.

CIBT Education Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE MBA opened at C$0.62 on Friday. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.49 and a twelve month high of C$0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

