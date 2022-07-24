Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Stock Position Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cirrus Logic worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.4% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRUS stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $95.84. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.57.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

