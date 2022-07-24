Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $47.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wedbush to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.45% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

