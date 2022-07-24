Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Holdings Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Cognex by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.07. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. Cognex had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.77%.

CGNX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

