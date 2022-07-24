Comerica Bank Increases Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,983,000. Stone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,465,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,596,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,378,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,451,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,434,000 after buying an additional 64,135 shares in the last quarter.

ICF stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.46.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

