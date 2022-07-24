Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) CEO Purchases $25,037.60 in Stock

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) CEO Michael Porcelain bought 2,380 shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $25,037.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,890.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Porcelain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Michael Porcelain bought 6,250 shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $59,562.50.

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $305.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

Comtech Telecommunications Announces Dividend

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $122.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMTL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

