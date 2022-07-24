Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Director Acquires $15,945.00 in Stock

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) Director Yacov A. Shamash acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $15,945.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $222,539.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Performance

CMTL stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.20. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $122.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Comtech Telecommunications Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Comtech Telecommunications

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMTL. TheStreet cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Noble Financial raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comtech Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

