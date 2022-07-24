Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Apple Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.91. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

