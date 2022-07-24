Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,261 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Copart by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Copart by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT opened at $121.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.09 and a 200-day moving average of $119.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.11. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $939.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.41 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

