Cowen Trims CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Target Price to $37.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSX. Argus increased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.52.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. CSX has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.