CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Susquehanna

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.52.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Insider Activity at CSX

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $732,770,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $276,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

