Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth $7,421,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.20. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TRU. Barclays reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.18.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

