Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 4,257 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 35,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.69.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 8,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $294,554.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,146.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

