Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 59 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $323.30 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.76.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

