Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 557 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $922,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 64,904 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Up 0.6 %

Leidos stock opened at $101.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Barclays cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.71.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

