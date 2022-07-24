Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $458,235,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,776 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $121,570,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,404,150,000 after acquiring an additional 544,733 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TDOC. Barclays dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $156.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. The company had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.