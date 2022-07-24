Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $315.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRL opened at $237.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.37 and a 1 year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

