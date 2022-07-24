Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,981 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 1,108.1% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $71.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -128.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $190.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.38.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVCR. Evercore ISI lowered NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on NovoCure in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.38.

In related news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $28,331.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,600.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

