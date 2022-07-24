Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 348 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,383,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,268,000 after buying an additional 123,104 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,402,000 after buying an additional 109,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after buying an additional 1,012,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $130.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.33.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SJM shares. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.18.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

