Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 8,700 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 308,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 40,328 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,616.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 202,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 191,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $5,850,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SLV opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

