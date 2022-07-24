Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 513,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,236,000 after purchasing an additional 227,237 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,556,000 after purchasing an additional 493,579 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EEFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $102.30 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.88 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.19.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

