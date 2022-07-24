Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBWI. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBWI stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.97. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

