Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 10,900 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 88,623 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 988,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,093,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,467,000 after buying an additional 537,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

Shares of TV stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.71.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $907.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.64 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 59.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

