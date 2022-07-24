Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,900 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,264,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,206,000 after buying an additional 1,914,986 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,835,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 846,148 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,585,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23,115.9% during the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,774,000 after purchasing an additional 629,908 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Down 2.7 %
NYSEARCA XME opened at $43.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $51.72. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $66.63.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.
