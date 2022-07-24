Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.52.
DraftKings Stock Performance
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
