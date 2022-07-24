Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.52.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $64.58.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.