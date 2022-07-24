DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Prothena were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Prothena by 578.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 20,215 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Prothena by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prothena alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prothena

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 1,062,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $30,840,598.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,584,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,175,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Prothena news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $238,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 1,062,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $30,840,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,584,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,175,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,245. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prothena Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRTA. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $31.01 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.07. Prothena had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.