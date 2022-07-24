DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 135,110 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,110 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in H&R Block by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $38.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

