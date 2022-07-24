Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Price Target to €30.00

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($36.36) to €30.00 ($30.30) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
NORMA Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NOEJF opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $26.50.
NORMA Group Company Profile
