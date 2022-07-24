Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Price Target to €30.00

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($36.36) to €30.00 ($30.30) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOEJF opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

