Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $241,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $162.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.42.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

