Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.05% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,567,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 96.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 34.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period.

Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

Shares of QQQE opened at $67.54 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.43.

