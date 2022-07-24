Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,119 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 22,959 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $175,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.52.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $260.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.39 and a 200 day moving average of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.