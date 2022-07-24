Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $2,234,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.60.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.1 %

EMN stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

