Emerson Wealth LLC Buys 320 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Emerson Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 363.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.73.

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $154.09 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average of $157.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

