Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,408,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $211.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $7,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,059,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,810,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

