Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $97.11 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.03.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Etsy from $175.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $2,047,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,083,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,418 shares of company stock worth $11,096,245 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

