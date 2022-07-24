Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $146.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $175.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.55.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Up 0.2 %

ETSY stock opened at $97.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average is $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,418 shares of company stock worth $11,096,245. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.