Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $112.00 at Truist Financial

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a mkt outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Etsy stock opened at $97.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average of $115.03.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,187.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,418 shares of company stock worth $11,096,245 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

