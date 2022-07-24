Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 134,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 41,132 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $858,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Evergy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,674,000 after purchasing an additional 484,201 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $44,137.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.