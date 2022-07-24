Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. Sells 15,510 Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) Stock

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Rating) insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total transaction of C$36,293.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,469,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,198,094.14.

Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 100 shares of Imperial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$250.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 5,300 shares of Imperial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.34, for a total transaction of C$17,702.00.

Imperial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of III stock opened at C$2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.58. Imperial Metals Co. has a one year low of C$2.20 and a one year high of C$4.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$425.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals ( TSE:III Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.13 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims covering an area of 23,369 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia.

