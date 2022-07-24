Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. Sells 15,510 Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) Stock

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2022

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:IIIGet Rating) insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 15,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total transaction of C$36,293.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,469,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,198,094.14.

Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 20th, Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 100 shares of Imperial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$250.00.
  • On Thursday, May 26th, Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 5,300 shares of Imperial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.34, for a total transaction of C$17,702.00.

Imperial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of III stock opened at C$2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.58. Imperial Metals Co. has a one year low of C$2.20 and a one year high of C$4.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$425.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

Imperial Metals (TSE:IIIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.13 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims covering an area of 23,369 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.