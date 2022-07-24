Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Stock Position Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

FDIS stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $93.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.71.

