Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 5,415 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $27,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,885 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,447,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $172.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.25 and its 200 day moving average is $174.36. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

