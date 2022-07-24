Franklin Resources Inc Buys 108,467 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 108,467 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $480,508.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 839,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,584.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 121,568 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $534,899.20.

On Friday, July 15th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $245,775.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 54,595 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $238,580.15.

On Monday, July 11th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,123 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $242,451.36.

On Thursday, July 7th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 41,926 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $185,732.18.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 36,266 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $163,559.66.

On Friday, July 1st, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

BEN opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. UBS Group cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

