Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Position Decreased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Garmin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN stock opened at $104.95 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $92.53 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.16.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

