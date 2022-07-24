Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 25.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 39.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Gartner by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,586 shares of company stock worth $1,756,421 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IT stock opened at $253.74 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.23.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

