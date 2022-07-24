Gratus Capital LLC Has $23.36 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alphabet to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.15 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Alphabet from $167.50 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

