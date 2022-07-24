Gregory A. Carlin Sells 120,499 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 120,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $702,509.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,129,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,415,043.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE RSI opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.87. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.40 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 3,764.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,365,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252,245 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,000 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 90.6% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,019,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,255 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth about $7,262,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth about $5,191,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSI. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

