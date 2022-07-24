Gregory A. Carlin Sells 120,499 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 120,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $702,509.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,129,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,415,043.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 5.4 %
NYSE RSI opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.87. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $21.83.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.40 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSI. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.
Rush Street Interactive Company Profile
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rush Street Interactive (RSI)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.