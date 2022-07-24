Gregory A. Carlin Sells 48,679 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $279,904.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,951,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of RSI opened at $5.64 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.87.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 88.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 17.7% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

