Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $372,727 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HRL opened at $47.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.12. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

